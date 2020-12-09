Promotional video for Galaxy S21 series leaked!

As the Unpacked 2021 event approaches, we are facing a new leak every day for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. Before the launch, the first promotional video for Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra models appeared. These opening videos, which are about a minute, give a real idea for the design of the Galaxy S21 series.

Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra design detailed

In these short images shared, the designs of the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra models have largely emerged. In the leaked video, we are faced with a bright magenta color called Phantom Violet at the design point of Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus.

What is interesting is that the camera is covered in a bright copper color that matches the bright magenta color. Smartphone brands, including Samsung, prefer to use the camera protrusions in black or the same color as the body.

It was also seen in the previously revealed images that the camera protrusion was used in the same color for this bright magenta color. It is not yet known whether this preference is only for certain colors or covers all S21 and S21 Plus models. The triple camera setup that will appear in these two models is expected to appear in the form of 12 Megapixel main sensor, 12 Megapixel Ultra wide angle and 64 Megapixel telephoto.

However, the black color and black camera coating in the Galaxy S21 Ultra video shows that this preference can only be seen in certain color combinations. It is also seen that this coating gets thinner and covers the whole frame.

This design change seen on the Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus side also preserves itself in the S21 Ultra model. Unlike other models, the Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with a quad camera setup and a curved screen design.

This quad camera setup is expected to appear with a single periscope camera with 108 Megapixel main sensor, 12 Megapixel ultra-wide and 10 Megapixel 3x telephoto and 10 Megapixel 10x super telephoto zoom. In the upper part, it is thought that the S20 Ultra will use a laser autofocus system instead of a depth-sensing TOF sensor.

So what do you think, what kind of Galaxy S21 series will we see with Unpacked 2021, which is expected to be held on January 14? We are waiting your comments.



