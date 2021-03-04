Promotional films for Oppo Find X3 Pro appeared

The Oppo Find X3 Pro will soon be official. The smartphone will be unveiled on March 11. As the countdown to the introduction continues, new information about the Find X3 Pro continues to emerge.

According to the official sharing from Oppo, Find X3 Pro will have a 10-bit color engine. Although it is possible to use this engine in the standard Find X3, there is no explanation in this direction yet.

10-bit support will put Find X3 Pro in a special place in the Android ecosystem. Thanks to its 10-bit support, the screen of the Find X3 Pro will be able to display and reproduce colors in the DCI-P3 color gamut more smoothly and properly.

In addition, two promotional videos for Find X3 Pro were shared by renowned transmitter Evan Blass. In these videos, it is possible to clearly see the phone and learn some of its key features.

A photo showing what will come out of the Oppo Find X3 Pro box is also circulating on the internet. According to this photo, the box of the phone contains the device, as well as a case, charging adapter and headphones.