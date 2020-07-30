Promotion to Nvidia RTX GPU or laptop buyers

FPS fans who are eyeing a new video card, beware: Nvidia is starting today (30) a campaign that, until August 27, will give a copy of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition free of charge to anyone who buys a product Qualified RTX.

It is worth both the GPU and a notebook equipped with the company’s new generation of video cards. With any RTX product the player can achieve 144 frames per second in the game (on monitors compatible with the high update rate), which allows for competitive advantages such as more fluid aiming, reduced ghosting and distractions, and improved system latency.

Check out the signs that participate in the promotion:

GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

GeForce RTX 2080 Super

GeForce RTX 2080

GeForce RTX 2070 Super

GeForce RTX 2070

GeForce RTX 2060 Super

GeForce RTX 2060

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition even offers early access to six new operators, all Year 5 Battle Pass privileges, 5% increase in credibility, Alpha package, 10% discounts on exclusive items and equipment.

The bundle is redeemed through the GeForce Experience. Just buy one of the participating products between July 30, 2020 until August 27.

The promotional code for the redemption must be used until September 30, the date on which it expires.

Remember, Rainbow Six Siege is developed by Ubisoft, which recently revealed its plans for the next generation of games. One of the titles that draws the most attention to the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 is Far Cry 6, which possibly will only run in Ultra HD resolution on Microsoft systems.



