Promotes Vitality in Characters Despite Low Audience

Live On is a youth romance K-Drama set in the Seo Yeon High School broadcast club, where Jung Da Bin is known as Baek Ho Rang and Hwang Min Hyun as Go Eun Taek that premiered on May 17. November and that has registered low audience levels.

Baek Ho Rang, is a celebrity among her peers and social media influencer who enters her school’s broadcast club to discover the identity of a mysterious figure, who is trying to expose parts of her past that she wants. keep hidden.

Go Eun Tak is the director of the Seo Yeon High School broadcast club, a strict and perfectionist boy who immediately clashes with the pretentious Baek Ho Rang who thinks that the only important thing is to be fashionable and popular.

Fortunately, Live On’s low rating did not put off the cast who along with the production team can be seen highly animated in behind-the-scenes video as they shoot their scenes.

In the Live On clip, Hwang Min Hyun and Jung Da Bin are filming the scene where Go Eun Taek confesses her feelings for Baek Ho Rang. Jung Da Bin pokes his head between the railings. Min Hyun comments, “So your head fits there? That’s amazing!”

The director also comments that Min Hyun’s jacket was too thick for him, while the young man replied, “It’s like a dress.”

The two performers try to film Live On’s romantic scene, but the wind continues to damage their hair, Hwang Min Hyun jokingly sings about the wind blowing her bangs, and Jung Da Bin chuckled before saying, “My hair is dead. “. Hwang Min Hyun added, “His hair turned into algae”

During another break, the staff asked Jung Da Bin how she felt when Go Eun Taek confessed to Baek Ho Rang. The young actress admitted: “It was a lot of fun! To be honest, I was a little scared and almost threw up what I ate today, but I managed to bear it.”

Min Hyun seemed surprised and comments, “Go Eun Taek expressed his feelings for Baek Ho Rang in lines that are only seen in web novels.”



