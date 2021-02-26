Promising research for BioNTech vaccine efficacy

Coronavirus disease has been in our lives for over a year. Many countries have started using vaccines with proven effectiveness for coronavirus. A study conducted in Israel revealed promising results for the effectiveness of BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.

A single dose may be sufficient for BioNTech vaccine efficacy

BioNTech stands out with the coronavirus vaccine they developed together with Pfizer.

The vaccine, whose effectiveness was discussed in the first vaccination results from Israel, seems to have left all these negativities behind.

A total of 600 thousand people were used in the research conducted among those who had the BioNTech vaccine in Israel. He supported the study conducted by Clalit Research Institute and Negev Ben-Gurion University from Israel at Harvard University.

According to the research, the effectiveness of the BioNTech vaccine after a single dose was 62 percent in preventing severe coronavirus disease.

Two to three weeks after the first dose, the vaccine was found to be 72 percent effective. The coronavirus vaccine, which is also effective in preventing hospitalization, showed 74 percent effectiveness after the first dose. With the second dose, this efficiency was 87 percent.

In preventing infections, the vaccine was 46 percent effective in the first dose and 92 percent after the second dose. Israel has so far managed to vaccinate 53.7 percent of its population, or 4.65 million. The leading country in this sense has hit the second dose to 37.8 percent of the population.