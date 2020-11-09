Promising news from Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine studies

In a joint statement they made today, Pfizer and its partner BioNTech noted that the COVID-19 vaccine they developed together was an effective preventive vaccine in 90 percent of the participants in the Phase 3 clinical trial. This is based on data analyzed by an external, independent committee tasked with checking the results of the research. It reflects only the early results of the experiment, not the confirmed final result. Nevertheless, it can be described as extremely promising news for a viable and more widely available vaccine.

A vaccine candidate mRNA-based vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech and a newer technology that many companies are pursuing partially for COVID-19. Because it offers some advantages in terms of development speed and potential efficiency. These results from the test are based on a case equal to a total of 94 confirmed COVID-19 cases among study participants. This exceeds the minimum threshold of 62 accepted by the American Drug Administration (FDA).

In the Phase 3 trial conducted by the companies, there were 43,358 participants. In addition to the positive prevention rate, Pfizer reported that “no serious security concerns have been observed” so far. Based on these early data, people receiving the vaccine are protected 28 days after the first dose, and the vaccine uses a two-dose treatment.

With companies predicting that two full months of security data (required by the FDA for Emergency Use Permit) will be available by the third week of this month, there are still additional security tests and studies to be conducted. In addition, participants will be monitored for two full years after taking their second and last dose to test for long-term effects. Pfizer thinks it will be able to produce 50 million doses of vaccine by the end of this year, and increase it to 1.3 billion doses by 2021.

All data from this trial still needs to be peer-reviewed by other researchers and scientific publications. But this is certainly the most promising and clearly positive news coming from the vaccine development front. Moreover, if everything goes well, it could mean that even large-scale distribution of a vaccine will begin before the end of 2020.



