“Promising” Denver Broncos player Dropped Out of Preseason Game Due to Injury

Injuries are the most frustrating aspect of any part of the football calendar, but especially when they happen in pre—season.

In just the second game of Denver’s Saturday night prep against the Cowboys, promising inside linebacker Jonas Griffith went down with an elbow injury.

According to Broncos reporter Benjamin Albright, Griffith was clearly “writhing in pain.”

Griffith was one of two quarterbacks to play in the Broncos’ first preseason game.

After making a tackle on a short run in Dallas, the sophomore sponsor headed straight to the tunnel with the help of the training staff before eliminating him for the rest of the competition.

An undrafted rookie out of Indiana State, Griffith played 13 games for Denver in 2021, starting four. In those games, he made 46 tackles, four tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.