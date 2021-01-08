Promise made in 2018 by Elon Musk goes viral on Twitter

Have you thought about what you would do if you were the richest person in the world – or had at least US $ 188 billion in your account (more than R $ 1.022 trillion)? For the majority of Earth’s inhabitants, it is difficult to think, in fact, what would be out of the question, but Elon Musk, in 2018, had already defined a certain destination for his fortune, and the message about the topic returned gaining prominence on Twitter.

At the time, the businessman stated: “Half of my money will be used to solve problems on our planet, and the rest to help establish a self-sustainable city on Mars, thus ensuring the continuity of life for all species if a meteor hits us. hit like in the time of the dinosaurs or the Third World War and we end up destroying ourselves. ”

Also according to the current top occupant of the Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, everyone should ask him why he wants so much money. Time left for fun, he pointed out, was something he didn’t have. “I don’t have vacation homes, yachts or the like,” he added.

Make your wish!

Although he did not specify in which sectors he would invest his sums and what solutions he would offer for human issues, also on his Twitter profile, in a post published this Thursday (7), Musk said he was open to suggestions. “Criticism is always welcome, as well as ideas on how to donate money to what really makes a difference,” said the billionaire, who defends: “It’s more difficult than it looks.”

In the answers, there is no shortage of modest and bold requests. For example, you have to advise buying as many cryptocurrencies as possible so that, at some point, the proceeds will allow you to grant 1,000 satellites to each person on the planet (and even those who want to become the first artist in history to display their paintings on Red Planet).

On the other hand, there are those who just ask him to ask his employees what their favorite local restaurants would be, and then help small shopkeepers around their premises, leaving their staff well fed.