Promethee 13:13 Mixes Genres in One of the Best sci-fi Comics of 2022: Review

Prometheus 13:13, a new four-issue series from Ablaze Comics, combines conspiracy thrillers, alien abduction stories and the apocalypse in one of the most fascinating sci-fi comics of the year. Originally appearing on the digital comics platform ComiXology, Promethee is making its print debut thanks to Ablaze Comics. Written by Andy Diggle, illustrated by Sean Martinbro and colorized by Dave Stewart, the first issue has already gone on sale in stores across the country.

Stories of alien abductions have become an integral part of pop culture thanks to books, TV shows and films such as Communion, The X-Files and Fire in the Sky. Although no concrete evidence exists for this phenomenon, it still has an impact on our psyche; director Jordan Peele’s upcoming film “No” continues this trend. Andy Diggle and Sean Martin brought this territory to brilliant effect in Prometheus 13:13. Ablaze comics, which appeared on the scene in 2019, quickly established themselves thanks to a variety of titles, including the comic book series about Conan, which retain the spirit of the original stories by Robert E. Howard. Ablaze continues the winning streak by releasing the sci-fi thriller Promethee 13:13.

Prometheus 13:13 tells the story of Darla Clemenceau, who as a child was apparently abducted by aliens and for many years after that she was tormented by visions of the end of the world. Considered something of a “visionary”, Darla appears on a daytime talk show and tells the world that she was not abducted by aliens, and that her visions were nothing but hallucinations. After that, Darla is kidnapped by the Doomsday cult, who believes that her visions are not only real, but may also be the key to saving the world. Meanwhile, the space shuttle Atlantis is being pulled out of mothballs for a top—secret mission involving the dark side of the moon-a mission that may be linked to Darla’s terrifying visions.

On 28 pages, Diggle, Martinbro, and Stewart turn the alien abduction narrative into one of the best sci-fi comics of the year. Something had happened to Darla Clemenceau, something she had come to terms with all her adult life. Darla wants to move on, but what she faced as a child is not over yet. Diggle’s script unfolds at a fast pace, but never leaves the reader behind, providing just as much detail as needed to pique their curiosity. Diggle creates a series of riddles that will play out in the remaining three questions, namely about the mission of Atlantis and how it intersects with Darla’s visions. Martinbro’s art shines through in this miniseries, perfectly complementing Diggle’s story.

There are many narratives of alien abductions in our culture, and Prometheus 13:13 stands apart thanks to a skillful combination of a conspiracy thriller and intriguing mysteries. Together, Prometheus 13:13 is an excellent release from Ablaze Comics, which will surely become not only one of the best comics of the year, but also an excellent thriller about alien abduction.