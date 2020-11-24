Projector that supports 4K from LG introduced!

As the coronavirus outbreak pushed people to spend more time at home, there was a significant increase in TV and projection sales. The reason for this increase lies in the fact that there is a home quarantine and the transition to a home-working system within the scope of tightening measures from time to time. As such, people want to improve their home watching experience for movies and TV shows. In this context, LG has launched a new cinema projector. LG’s new projector is coming to bring people’s cinema experience home. LG CineBeam Laser 4K HU810PW stands out with its high price:

LG CineBeam Laser 4K HU810PW features

The device from the LG CineBeam Laser 4K series offers users multiple setup options. In addition to being equipped with the triple image adjustment feature, the device offers a 4K viewing experience. The device, which is transferred to be easily projected onto the wall or curtain, has a high price of 3 thousand 400 dollars.

The projector’s lens can slide horizontally and vertically, and zooms at a maximum of 1.6 times. This allows for easier alignment of the image. 4K resolution up to 300 inches at maximum brightness is supported. The device, which has sensors that can detect the amount of light in the room, has an iris mode that can adjust the brightness accordingly to adjust the best contrast with each frame. The LG signed device runs on the webOS platform and supports popular platforms as well.



