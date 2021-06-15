Project Zero: Maiden of Black Water will revive on Nintendo Switch

Project Zero: The Nintendo Wii U title will bring your horror experience to the current Japanese machine and other platforms; will arrive this year. Nintendo Switch will not be without its share of terror. During the Nintendo Direct of E3 2021, the Japanese company announced that another of the titles originally released on Wii U will see the light of current machines. This is Project Zero: Maiden of Black Water, by Koei Tecmo, which has appeared in a trailer. You can see it below these lines.

We will use the camera again to delay the spookiest images. When? This same year 2021, although it has not been revealed exactly when it will be available. It will be released on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

Without a new Resident Evil on Switch

Resident Evil Village hasn’t made it to Nintendo Switch, and neither has its previous installment, at least in the West. As a test, Capcom published Resident Evil 7: Biohazard in the Japanese market, but instead of opting for a port, the Japanese company opted for the game in the cloud. So far there have been few titles that have used that solution, although recently Control or Hitman 3 came out that way.

The truth is that the graphic engine of the saga, the RE Engine, already works on the Nintendo Switch circuits. Capcom has recently exploited it with Monster Hunter Rise, a video game that takes advantage of the console’s hardware and offers a pretty impressive visual, especially in terms of performance. In addition, this production, which has already sold more than 6 million units worldwide, uses quite large stages, with huge creatures and different light effects that come together at the same point

Capcom’s roadmap includes a second title in the hunter saga for the hybrid of the Japanese. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will be released on July 9, which from June 25 will feature a demo on the Nintendo eShop. The progression of this trial version can be transferred to the final title when it goes on sale, as confirmed by the company itself during its conference at E3 2021.