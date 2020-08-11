Project xCloud opens its beta to Xbox Game members

Microsoft’s cloud gaming service will be available definitively on September 15 with integration into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Microsoft has confirmed that from this Tuesday, August 11, players subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can now access the beta of Project xCloud, the cloud video game service that will be integrated at no additional cost in said subscription with more than one one hundred titles as of September 15.

So those who have an active account in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and have an Android device, can now download this application in beta form called Xbox Game Pass (Beta) from the Google Play Store, which as we say will be found in this test period along throughout this next calendar month for a successful and error-free launch in September.

To join the beta it is necessary to have an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate account, an Android device and download this app.

As we get closer to launching our cloud game with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on September 15, we will enter a limited beta period to ensure a smooth transition to the cloud gaming experience from the app. Xbox Game Pass on Android ”, has communicated a Microsoft representative to The Verge. “Users of the existing Xbox Game Pass (Beta) app will have the opportunity to test a reduced selection of available games as we prepare the full experience for next month,” they expand.

They consider this beta period “critical” because it will serve as a test to identify possible errors in the servers; an approach where users are a vital part of the process.

Starting this Tuesday, August 11, about 30 Xbox Game Pass games are available in Project xCloud, but as we anticipated before, it will not be until next September 15 when the starting gun is fired with more than 100 titles currently available on Xbox Game Pass. It should be said that from September 11 to September 15 there will be a period of inactivity; that is, the beta will end and we will have to wait four days for everything to be ready in the Google Play Store and Microsoft.

In this article you can check the more than 50 games that were available in the previous Project xCloud beta period. In addition, these accessories will also be released in September to play with physical controllers in comfort. Regarding users of the iOS operating system (iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV …), for the moment those of Cupertino are preventing the migration of the service to their products.



