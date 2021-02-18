Project Triangle Strategy Square FF Tactics tactical RPG

Today (17), during the Nintendo Direct digital event, Square Enix announced Project Triangle Strategy, a tactical RPG with a pixel art aesthetic similar to that of Final Fantasy Tactics and Octopath Traveler.

As well as its inspirations, Project Triangle Strategy has a medieval ambience, a dense history and a beautiful artistic style that mixes old graphics and modern effects. The game will take turns, different terrains that alter moves, special attacks and some complex mechanics that combine spells (such as using ice fire spells to create water and then casting an electricity spell to attack in an area). Check out the trailer:

The plot will be more dense than it looks, with several decisions that can create divergent paths in relation to other players.

Project Triangle Strategy is expected to arrive on the Nintendo Switch in 2022, but a demo is now available for download today.