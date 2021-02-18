Project Triangle Strategy, Square Enix Nintendo Switch

The title will arrive on the hybrid console next year 2022, they have confirmed during the Nintendo Direct in February. First details confirmed and trailer.

Square Enix has announced Project Triangle Strategy for Nintendo Switch. The announcement took place during the Nintendo Direct held on February 17 and took everyone by surprise: a new tactical RPG, in the purest Final Fantasy Tactics style, both in terms of gameplay and camera perspective; but with a visual style reminiscent of Octopath Traveler. The title is scheduled for 2022.

As we see in the video preview provided during the broadcast, this Project Triangle Strategy will offer us turn-based tactical role-playing games with an isometric view, an artistic style close to pixel art and three-dimensional scenarios. At the moment there are few confirmed details, but we see that the battles will have a great tactical component, decisions, resource management and many characters. A free demo is now available on the eShop.

It is to be expected that there will also be a complex history, accompanied by sacrifices and events that can change the course of events depending on the casualties we add. Regarding the music, it is confirmed that it is provided by Akira Senju. We will know more details soon. Another prominent Square announcement during this Nintendo Direct has been Legend of Mana remastered.

Nintendo wants to extend the life of Nintendo Switch in the market

The success of Nintendo Switch, which already exceeds 79.87 million units sold worldwide in less than four years, is causing the company to rethink the business model and the life cycle of the machine. As a consequence, they will try to make their presence in stores longer than usual. “Nintendo Switch is roughly in the middle of its life cycle,” says Shuntaro Furukawa, president of Nintendo, in a recent meeting with Nikkei.

Giving reasons for people to buy a Nintendo Switch inevitably involves empowering the catalog of exclusives from big names, and that’s why the traditional Nintendo Directs have returned. To all this we have to add that between February 22 and 28, the week of the 25th anniversary of Pokémon, we will have important news about the saga. What will they show us?

With titles like Bravely Default II on February 26, Monster Hunter Rise on March 26, and New Pokémon Snap on April 30; plus everything shown tonight, the Switch catalog for the first half of 2021 is taking shape.

You can see all the announcements presented in the Nintendo Direct on February 17, 2021 here.