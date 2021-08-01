Project takes Google Street View to Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Google Street: Nassim’s Software decided to showcase its programming and mapping capabilities with a very creative project: bringing a Google Street View-style experience to the Hyrule map in Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

https://t.co/z3k0vE54Rm lets you fly freely around videogame environments, an incredible resource for environment and level designers well worth checking out pic.twitter.com/De7tXIUBAB — Gregorios Kythreotis (@ShedworksGreg) July 19, 2021

As the GIF of the tweet above shows – and you can test it for yourself on the official website – it is possible to navigate through certain locations in the game, moving through arrows and observing the scenery in 3D panoramic images. It’s basically the same experience as Google Street View.

One very important difference is that this is a small project developed by a software enthusiast, not one of the biggest technology companies in the world. So you can only click on certain specific points to make Street View style navigation, you can’t drag a puppet to have this experience anywhere on the map.

But maybe one day the Nassim’s Software project will get there. In order to be able to expand the number of Street View experiences on the BOTW map, the site invites the community to participate, so you can submit your preferred locations if they are not yet available. Just click on the corresponding link on the official website and follow the instructions to send the requested images.

One of the most praised points of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is precisely the vastness and freedom offered by its map. Allowing exploration by Street View ended up marrying perfectly with the game’s proposal.