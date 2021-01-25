Project Revolver: discover the canceled game from Bioware

It is common, after some time, to have information about canceled projects shared on the network. The most recent came from Matt Rhodes, an artist who was working on an abandoned Bioware game known as Project Revolver.

According to the artist’s information, the project in question was considered a spiritual successor to the Jade Empire, and had some of the arts revealed in the production company’s 25-year book.

The title would be released in versions for PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, and was in production between 2005 and 2008. The idea behind it would be to deliver a sandbox title, allowing you to use parkour to explore the environment in the way that the player found more convenient while carrying out different missions.

“Starting his life as a sequel to the Jade Empire, Revolver has evolved and changed its path several times throughout development. It was recently revealed in more detail in the book ‘Bioware: Stories and Secrets from 25 Years of Game Development’. To celebrate, I combed through some files to remove 15 years of dust from some of my favorite arts mines in the project, ”said Rhodes.