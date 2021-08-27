Project Relic Gets Dark, Action-Packed Trailer at Gamescom

During the Future Games Show event at Gamescom 2021, a new trailer for the game called Project Relic, an action-adventure title that appears to be in the soulslike genre, was unveiled. The trailer has been revealed, but the game is still far away: only in 2023.

There are still few details about the title, but the video below shows a very fast and frantic combat in a dark theme, full of heretical elements and bizarre monsters. Check out the trailer:

Project Relic arrives on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC in early 2023.