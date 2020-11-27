Project EVE, inspired by NieR, gains gameplay

Project EVE, a game announced in April 2019, finally revealed its first gameplay video. Showing the combat against an alleged Boss, the trailer impresses with its visual quality and gameplay inspired by games like God of War and NieR: Automata.

At the time, the game was announced for PS4, Xbox One and PC, not to mention the new generation of consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series S / X). Interestingly, on the official website of the producer, there is no mention of which platforms it will be launched on, nor even a release date.

Korean production company SHIFT UP also revealed unpublished screenshots of the game. They bring more details of the protagonist Eva, and the devastated Earth where the game takes place.

Project EVE has a battle against unknown invaders, the NA-tives, in search of Earth’s recovery after its collapse. The game uses Unreal Engine 4 and many innovative 3D techniques, which will provide more realism in the game.



