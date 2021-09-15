Project EVE: Head of Studio Gives PS5 to All Employees

One of the highlights of the PlayStation Showcase held last week was Project EVE, and to celebrate the occasion the head of the studio decided to take a somewhat curious step: give a PlayStation 5 to all 260 employees of the company.

The information gained the networks after a message posted on Twitter from analyst Daniel Ahmad, where we can see not only the photo of the consoles in the chair of some employees, but also the moment when the consoles arrived in the office.

Another detail mentioned concerns the choice of Sony’s latest console, making sure that everyone will be able to enjoy the game together when it is released.

Project EVE will be released in versions for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox One.