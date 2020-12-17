Project EVE gets new conceptual images

Project EVE, the action game that impressed everyone when announced in 2019, gained new images. They range from in-game battle screenshots, concept art and even the 3D modeling process of one of the creatures.

The new images from Project EVE continue to draw attention for their visual quality. In one of them, it is possible to note how impressive the ambience promises to be, with huge scenarios and full of details.

Characters must also maintain this high level of quality. This same set of images shows the process of modeling and creating one of the creatures in the game. It is interesting to analyze the process and compare it with other screenshots that show the same character in action within the game.

Although announced at the first moment for PC, PS4 and Xbox One, today the producer website itself does not reveal which platforms the title will be available on. It is believed that it will arrive for the current generation of consoles: PS5 and Xbox Series S / X.



