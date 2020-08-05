Project Cars 3 takes the trailer by focusing on the graphics

Project CARS 3 is the sequel to the super-realistic racing simulator franchise developed by Slightly Mad Studios and published by Bandai Namco.

Last Monday (3), the company released a new trailer for the game that revealed more information about the campaign mode. The video also shows the high quality graphics, with details of cars and tracks very true to reality. In addition, Project CARS 3 promises to be more accessible for casual players. The game is scheduled to launch on August 28 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PC.

Among the main novelties, the third game in the Project CARS franchise promises evolutions in realistic graphics, in addition to adding arcade characteristics in the gameplay. The trailer revealed that the career mode rewards the player with XP (experience) and credits for each race, which are used to buy more powerful cars and make improvements in vehicle performance, just like in other racing games.

Project CARS 3 has more than 200 customizable race cars and has over 140 tracks in different locations around the world, including the Interlagos track in Brazil. The trailer also featured very detailed graphics and environments during the races, one of the bets of the franchise. The game will feature different weather conditions, in addition to having all seasons.

According to Slightly Mad Studios, updates to car performance parts affect vehicle handling and power by simulating realistic impacts on gameplay. In addition, players will be able to customize the aesthetics of vehicles with various elements such as stickers, rims, tires, bodies and plates. Drivers can also be customized with different outfits and helmets.

The game’s artificial intelligence has also been improved and collisions between cars have become more realistic. In the PC version, the developers confirmed that the game can be run at an image resolution of up to 12K and also brings support for virtual reality (VR).



