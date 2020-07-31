Project Cars 3, PC version looks like this

Project Cars 3 will arrive on August 3 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and after knowing some of the details in our impressions note, we decided to bring you exclusive images of the compatible version.

These images were captured directly on a computer with the following characteristics:

CPU: Intel Core i9 10900k

32GB Ram HyperX RGB DDR4 3200Mhz

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

Monitor: Z35 Predator at 2560 x 1080p resolution

The game is running completely in ultra, so we could be seeing the final version in visual terms under this resolution, although it is important to note that because it is a preview, these visuals are probably better, since the official drivers are not yet published by the different brands of NVIDIA and AMD.

For lovers of multi-screens, PC3 will be compatible with up to 3 12K monitors and can also be played with virtual reality headsets on computers, it will also have HDR support, although this option will not be available on Xbox One X at launch.



