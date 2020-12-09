Project Athia will remain exclusive to PlayStation 5 for 2 years

A new video was shared for PlayStation games. In the shared video, we see both the games that are currently available and the games that will be released in the coming period.

The published video does not include a game that has been announced for the first time or seen for the first time, but one game is particularly interesting: Project Athia, published by Square Enix and developed by Luminous Productions. Project Athia, announced in June 2020, was announced for PlayStation 5 and PC. No announcement was made for other consoles.

With the video released today, we saw that; Project Athia will be exclusive to PlayStation 5 for 2 years after its release. After 2 years, the game will cease to be a PlayStation 5 exclusive game. There is currently no official announcement as to which console it will be coming to, but it will most likely be released for the Xbox Series X / S. Note that Project Athia is not the official title of the game.

Apart from Project Athia in the video; Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, Deathloop, Project Athia, Demon’s Souls, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Godfall, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Destruction AllStars, NBA 2K21, Call We see of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Resident Evil Village. You can watch the video below.



