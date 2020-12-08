Project Athia will be exclusive to PS5 for 2 years

Through a video published on Monday (7) by Sony, it was confirmed that Project Athia will have temporary exclusivity with the PS5, arriving on the PC two years after the official launch.

Sony released a new ad trailer for PlayStation 5 entitled “New Games and Future Releases”, introducing the main games that will be available to players during the year 2021. And amidst several consolidated franchises like Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and many others, Project Athia, Square Enix’s new bet, is present.

During the short clip of the game, it is possible to identify small letters at the bottom stating that the game will also reach PCs, however only 24 months after launch on PS5, being another temporary exclusive of the new generation. Check out the video below.

Project Athia has no release date yet.



