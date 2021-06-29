Project 2021B: New Id Software Game Is Classified In Australia

Project 2021B: Ten days after revealing the existence of Castlevania: Advance Collection to the world, the Australian government unveiled yet another game. The country’s Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communications today (28) classified “Project 2021B”, a new title by id Software, developer of franchises such as Doom and Rage.

According to the listing, the game will have online violence and interactivity and will not be recommended for people under 15 in the nation of Oceania. It will be cross-platform and the publisher will be Zenimax, which owns the developer and was acquired by Microsoft.

Project 2021B is a code name whose main speculation is that it would be a new Quake. Xbox Era recently announced that a new game in the saga is in development by ID Software and Machine Games.

It is also important to remember that in January of this year, the same department in Australia had released the classification of “Project 2021A”. Later on, the codename was revealed to be Doom 3: VR Edition, for the PlayStation VR.

So, which game do you believe Project 2021B is? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!