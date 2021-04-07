Project 007: the game will have an original story

In an interview with IGN, developer IO Interactive revealed that Project 007, the temporary title for the new spy game James Bond, will not be based on any of the films or games already released, and will present an unprecedented story to players.

According to Hakan Abrak, the studio’s CEO, the idea of ​​detaching the game from the published audiovisual productions was planned since before the beginning of its development, as a way of establishing a more natural dynamic for the project. Current holder of the rights to the 007 films, EON Productions also approved the decision by IO Interactive, and gave the go-ahead to start an entirely new narrative sequence.

“It’s not just because it’s a big IP, or it’s a licensed game, and commercially that’s interesting … It doesn’t mean anything to us,” said Abrak. “We’ve taken many non-commercial risks before. So, for us, it’s about … we need to feel it, deep down. The passion needs to be there, so it was very important for us that it wasn’t a film adaptation. So, no it was a game about … a specific film, where the story has already been told. ”

“So, we are not just inspired by a movie, or games and stuff. We are inspired by everything, and just sucking things into us to make an original Bond, an original story, but that is absolutely true and recognizable in the values ​​that exists in Bond. I’m really looking forward to creating a new community that players can call their own, “he concluded.

Project 007, the first game in the James Bond trilogy, remains unreleased.