Programmers ‘break’ mining limit of RTX 3060 for Ethereum

In what appears to be more bad news for Nvidia, programmers have managed to “break” the hashrate limit that the RTX 3060 should have. Several different sources have published, in the last few days, that it is already possible to circumvent the barriers of the piece in the mining of the cryptocurrency Ethereum.

Japanese website PC Watch, for example, reported that the GPU, which was launched a few weeks ago, is already mining the virtual currency at speeds of 48 MH / s. To give you an idea, the board should limit that number to about 20 MH / s or 25 MH / s.

Similar information was published by vehicles such as ComputerBase and HadwareLuxx. They even published photos showing the sign doing the mining work above the limits it should have.

Nvidia had committed to the efficiency of the system. Also in February, the company’s head of communications, Bryan Del Rizzo, said on Twitter that the RTX 3060 would combine driver, BIOS and hardware solutions to prevent the removal of the hashrate limiter.

Bad news

That was the second recent news about a break in the video card configuration. Last week, it was reported that Chinese programmers had doubled the GPU’s mining rate from a mod. At the time, however, it was explained that the “fraud” was used to mine cryptocurrencies like Octopus, whose GPU blocking is theoretically not enabled to work.

Nvidia has been fighting this practice of using game cards for mining because this movement has generated shortages and high prices around the world. To try to get enthusiasts of virtual currencies to leave aside conventional cards, the company even launched a specific product.