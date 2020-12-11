Professor’s Theory of Sacrifice Reconfirmed

The fourth season of La Casa de Papel ended on a dramatic note for the professor after Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) found his hiding place. In the final moments of the series, the unstable police inspector arrested him at gunpoint.

Some La Casa de Papel fans think that he will live to fight another day, as they speculate that there may be plans to make him take the ultimate sacrifice at the end of the show.

This idea stems from a nickname that Tokio (Ursula Corbero) calls the criminal mastermind throughout La Casa de Papel. She often refers to him as her “guardian angel” in the series, which fans believe could have a greater meaning.

This plays on a popular theory among fans as to why Tokyo has been narrating the La Casa de Papel show until now. Many think this could be because she is the sole survivor of hers and is telling her story to someone.

The La Casa de Papel fan explained that Tokio has always been the narrator, so in the end she may be the only survivor, and the series is basically her telling the story.

The theory is certainly interesting, as fans of La Casa de Papel know that the creators often plant seeds of what could happen ahead of time in the acclaimed series.

However, it seems that viewers will have to wait and see if this plays out in the same way as estimated in the final season of La Casa de Papel with Tokio narrating.

A release date for the fifth season of La Casa de Papel has not yet been confirmed. Nonetheless, creator Alex Pina has revealed what viewers might expect when he returns.



