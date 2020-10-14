Professional photo and video technologies in iPhone 12 Pro

Apple offers some features on the camera side that will make the name of the “professional” label in the name of the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max models. Both top class iPhone models are the first smartphones that can record Dolby Vision HDR video.

Thanks to this feature that comes to the new iPhone 12 Pro models, a high image quality will be presented on Dolby Vision supported TVs with rich highlights and shadows up to 60 frames per second. Moreover, it will be possible to play and edit these videos on the device.

If you are more interested in photography rather than video shooting, there is a reason to prefer the iPhone 12 Pro series. Apple offers ProRAW image processing technology that promises more control over your photos without affecting quality, similar to what you’d get with HEIF or JPEG, like traditional RAW. If you are someone who takes long exposure shots, changes the color balance, or otherwise likes to fine-tune images before sharing, this might be your preferred format.

ProRAW will arrive on the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max later this year. However, from now on, photos will also be editable in other third-party applications. Apple seems determined to bring creators and enthusiasts around this technology, and these new tools can give it an edge.



