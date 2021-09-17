Products that Apple will introduce before the end of 2021

Apple will most likely hold a new event before the end of 2021. Here are the products that are likely to be announced at this launch…

The latest iPhone models became official at the California Streaming event held a few days ago. Gathering four phones in a series, the company also announced the Watch Series 7 at this event. In addition, accessories related to the devices were also exhibited after the event.

Apple, which is not content with the iPhone 13 series, new iPads and Watch Series 7, which is on the agenda all over the world, may make many more products official this year. The company, which is making an effort to organize a second fall event before the end of this year, wants to bring products from every field in 2021. Among the products that are likely to be introduced are the new MacBook Pro, the new Mac Mini and AirPods 3. The alleged date for the event is November…

14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models

Allegedly, Apple will introduce two new MacBook Pros this year. The company, which wants to close 2021 efficiently with two 14 and 16 inch models, will make design changes compared to previous models. This year’s 14-inch MacBook Pro will replace last year’s 13-inch model.

On the 16-inch MacBook Pro, there will be no size difference compared to last year. Other than that, there will probably be no size difference between the 13-inch and 14-inch models; only the frame rate will drop.

Another change to be experienced in MacBook Pros will welcome us around the edges. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the new MacBook Pro models will not have curved edges like the current models. According to Kuo, the new models will adopt a flat-edged design similar to the iPhone 12.

The heatpipe on the current 16-inch MacBook Pro will also be featured on the new models. The company, which renewed its thermal system on MacBook Pros last year, increased the size of the heat pipe on the computer and added thermal pads.

In addition, the Touch Bar, which has been used since 2016, will be out of our lives. The Touch Bar, which has been used in the new Macbook Pros for about 5 years, will be replaced by the keys. The reason for this is thought to be “not showing enough interest in the touch bar”.

M1X Mac Mini

Another product likely to be announced at the second fall event is the Mac Mini with the M1X processor. Apple, which used the M1 chip in the MacBook and Mac series last year and gained a lot of efficiency, will integrate the M1X chip into the models in 2021. In addition, the M1X chip, which is expected to be much more performance and efficient, will first appear on the new Mac Mini.

AirPods 3

The information obtained by many sources is that the new AirPods are ready to meet the users. In fact, AirPods 3 was thought to be introduced at the event held yesterday. However, Apple made a small turn and left these headphones for the next event.

The new AirPods 3 will go official with a shorter body and redesigned charging case. In this respect, the headphones will resemble AirPods Pros. But it will be more affordable in terms of price. In addition, features such as Active Noise Cancellation will not be available on the headset.

Apart from these products, Apple is working on the following models:

MacBook Air

iPad Air

AirPods Pro

iPhone SE 3

iMac

Mac Pro

However, these products will not reach the end of 2021. The above products will probably be included in our lives by 2022.

So, which of the products on this list excites you the most? You can express your thoughts in the comments.