Production started for Samsung Galaxy F62

Samsung introduced the first member of the new Galaxy F series, the Galaxy F41, last October. The company is now spinning the wheels for the new phone of this series. It is said that the production of this new phone named Samsung Galaxy F62, which was tested by Geekbench last week, has started.

Samsung has not yet received a statement on this issue. However, according to the news; The company started manufacturing the phone in its factory in Greater Noida, India. The first quarter of 2021 is marked for the release of the F62, which is said to be one of Samsung’s thinnest devices.

What is known about the Galaxy F62 is limited at the moment. However, the results in Geekbench’s database show some basic features. It is known that 6 GB of RAM will accompany the Exynos 9825 processor at the heart of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy F62 passed the benchmark test with Android 11 operating system. The phone is likely to be one of the first devices to come with Android 11 and One UI 3 UI.



