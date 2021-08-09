Production of the new MacBook Pros has begun! Here are the details

There is good news for the new generation MacBook Pro models, which we expect Apple to introduce in the coming months.

It has been reported that Apple’s new generation MacBook Pro devices are in mass production. According to DigiTimes, production has started for the new generation MacBook Pro models with 14-inch and 16-inch displays, and 800,000 productions are planned. Although no official announcement has been made about the new generation device, which will be delivered to customers in November, we have important information about its features.

What will the new MacBook Pro features be?

We expect the Apple M1X to take place in the processor part, which we can count as the most important detail in the device. Although this processor has not been announced by Apple yet, we learned from previous leaks that the next-generation processor will come and its name will be M1X. Again, if we take the leaks as a reference, the processor is expected to provide about a 30 percent performance increase. There is no innovation for this generation on the production technology (nm) side.

Another detail that excites us is that we will be able to meet the mini-LED screen. The mini-LED technology, which can be added to the last generation iPad Pro with the option to upgrade, added another dimension to the screen quality. It is said that this technology, which can offer both high efficiency and vivid colors, will be found in the new generation of MacBook Pro devices.

The MacBook Pro isn’t the only next-generation device we expect to be introduced in September. According to the records noticed on certification sites, we will see Apple Watch Series 7 and iPhone 13 products in September, although their names are not certain. It seems that Apple did not want to slow down this year, although it introduced two new smartwatches last year.