Production of new Sonic film should start in March

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was confirmed some time ago to hit theaters, and now the network receives information that production of the film will begin sometime in March 2021.

The information in question appeared on the website of the BC Creative Film Commission, an organization that analyzes and archives data from films and TV projects in British Columbia. In the list there is a mention of the production known as “Emerald Hill”, which is clearly an indication of the project related to the blue corridor.

There are not many details of the plot of the new film, although the ending gives an idea of what we will have in the sequel. For now, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is planned to hit the big screen in April 2022.

