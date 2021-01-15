Production glitches fans of the series may not have noticed

While Outlander’s plot is pretty perfect, the series has a couple of flaws. The most common errors are continuity errors that are not easy to notice at first glance.

Locker room

The pilot episode introduced the viewer to many key elements of Outlander. The most important thing was the jump in time from the 20th century to the 18th century. Suddenly, Claire finds herself in the strange new world and has to fight to stay alive.

The first time she walks among the stones, she has a clean white dress with a belt. There is also a pearl button around her neck. But when she runs away from the soldiers, her dress changes dramatically in Outlander.

Jamie’s serious injury

In Outlander season 1, Jamie was in prison, waiting to see how his fate would end. Black Jack Randall was eager to give him a death sentence. Randall had tortured him in the previous episode, injuring his hand in the process.

The injury was quite severe, but at various times that Jamie was covered, his hand is shown to be badly injured and at other times not. A fake hand was probably used, but the Outlander director should have paid more attention.

Healing powers?

During the Outlander ceremony a tradition is fulfilled that consists of cutting the wrists to allow the blood to flow. Claire and Jamie have their wrists cut off and they bleed a little. In the next scenes, the cuts disappear as if they never existed.