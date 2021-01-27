Production errors and main flaws of the Netflix show

While Queen’s Gambit is impressive there are a few things fans thought it could have done better. These are the main flaws that people decided to overlook when this show dominated the television scene.

The first take

The first scene in Lady’s Gambit is an older Beth (Anya Taylor-Joy), running through a hotel and running to get ready. She is photographed by the press and wears her high heels. She seems totally important.

Surprisingly, she actually is not. It turns out that Beth has a hangover from her rough match with Borgov (Marvin Dorocinski), and she ended up sleeping with Cleo (Millie Brady). That’s it, and that should be seen as a major flaw in Lady’s Gambit.

Beth and Townes’s relationship

The alleged relationship between Beth and Townes (Jacob Fortune-Lloyd) in Lady’s Gambit was something so ephemeral that if the viewer was not taking precaution they could simply have ignored it because it did not have a significant impact on Beth’s story.

The scene with Beth and Townes at the hotel might have made fans rewind it, but no one is talking about the strange love between these two characters. Beth hardly knew him, but she claimed that she loved him in Lady’s Gambit.

Beth’s age

If there’s one major flaw that’s consistent throughout Queen’s Gambit it’s that fans never know how old Beth is. They include Anya Taylor-Joy when Beth turns 12, so it’s pretty hard to follow up after that.

Not only is it totally awesome for Beth (Anya Taylor-Joy) to be 12 and just over 20 in the same Lady’s Gambit limited series, but it’s also a huge flaw that is hard for fans to tell.

The fans let it go, and followed it without creating any kind of discussion. Despite these points that disadvantages the Netflix series, Lady’s Gambit, it should be noted that the clean performance of Anya Taylor-Joy is something greater than the production errors.