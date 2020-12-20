Produces bionic prostheses inspired by Assassin’s Creed

Ubisoft has partnered with the NGO Limbitless Solutions to produce bionic prostheses inspired by the game Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. The equipment will be donated to patients at no additional cost.

The partnership between the companies will produce prostheses inspired by “Bracers of the Underworld”, the armor used by the character Kassandra in her battle against Hades. Users of 3D printed bionic arm prostheses will be able to choose their designs.

“It is an incredible opportunity for Limbitless to collaborate with Ubisoft in the development of new bionic prostheses with a video game theme,” said Matt Dombrowski, a professor at the School of Visual Arts & Design. “This collaboration is in keeping with Limbitless’ mission to seek and unite creative solutions to create a positive impact on our world.”

Since it was founded, the main focus of Limbitless Solutions’ artistic design has been the bionic arms. When the opportunity arose for a collaboration between Limbitless Solutions and Ubisoft, the team was excited to bring the project to life.

“This is an incredible partnership with Limbitless and we are very impressed by the level of detail and quality of the bionic arms based on Kassandra, a character in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey,” said Arisa Lagunzad, who is senior director of business development at Ubisoft. “It made perfect sense to bring such a beloved, strong and respected character in the Assassin’s Creed universe to the project, and we’re looking forward to seeing the result.”

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is available for PS4, Xbox One and PC.




