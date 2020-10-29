Producers Receive Death Threat After Postponement

Cyberpunk 2077 suffered its third postponement this week, and it was to be expected that the community might not welcome the news. However, some are exaggerating a little, given the fact that some developers are receiving death threats.

One of those threatened was Andrzej Zawadzki, a senior game designer for the game, who used his profile to say he is disappointed by this attitude.

“I want to say something about the postponement of Cyberpunk. I understand that many of you are angry, disappointed or want to express yourself about it. However, sending death threats to developers is unacceptable and wrong. We are people like you, ”he wrote.

He even displayed some of the messages with threats that team members received. In the print, you can read things like “I know where you live, launch the game or you will die” and “Launch Cyberpunk or you and your family will be eliminated”.

It is worth mentioning that the new release date for Cyberpunk 2077 is related to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One editions. As they need extra polishing, all versions will arrive only on December 10th.



