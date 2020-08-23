Producers discuss new directions for season 6 of Lucifer

Lucifer was about to be canceled, but was acquired by Netflix. The producers, trusting that Lucifer’s 5th season would be the last of the series, raised the level of production to the maximum, bringing elements expected by fans from the beginning – like the Almighty, played by Dennis Haysbert.

It turns out that Lucifer was renewed for season 6, requiring even more from the entire team to overcome the previous milestone.

In the future, according to the interview given by Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich to Variety, the series will deepen the relationship of Lucifer and Chloe, played by Tom Ellis and Lauren German, respectively.

In addition, as already announced, the next season should dedicate an episode to address the police issue, providing a more social discussion.

More interview details

As the producers said, Lucifer’s 5th season was being written to be the final and all the outcomes were being resolved. However, when Netflix gave the opportunity for another season, they realized that the story could be better told if there was more time to develop the characters smoothly.

When asked about addressing the covid-19 pandemic in the series, the response was unanimous that there should be references to the period we are going through, but not a season from the phenomenon.

You can watch the first part of season 5 of Lucifer on Netflix. The future outcome of the series will also be shown on the streaming platform, stay tuned!



