Producer View Confirmed for Cameo Series

An interesting and curious news has revealed the executive producer of Lucfier, Joe Henderson, after confirming that he will make a cameo for a character in the series, but which character will it be?

Lucifer’s writer and executive producer Joe Henderson confirmed via his Twitter account his participation for a cameo appearance in a future episode of the show.

Recall that one of the executive producers, Ildy Modrovich, appeared in season 4 of Lucifer, in the episode “Somebody’s Been Reading Dante’s Inferno.”

So fans had been asking Joe Henderson if he would eventually make a cameo for the series as well, until he finally answered the questions.

“Oh, it’s going to happen.”

Similar to Modrovich’s appearance, it would be fun to see Henderson interact with one of the show’s heavenly creations, or be questioned by Detective Lucifer and Chloe.

It all seems that cameos have become more popular since the appearance of metal singer Ozzy Osbourne’s wife, Sharon Osbourne.

All Lucifer fans are waiting for a date for the new season that is in production right now.



