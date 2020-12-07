Producer reveals Netflix Series will revolutionize Television

As Vikings fans look forward to the show closing its six-season run on Amazon Prime Video (History Channel) later this year, they can focus on how excited they are for the Vikings sequel show, titled Vikings: Valhalla.

Knowing that a series of sequels is on the way definitely makes saying goodbye to the Lothbrok family that much easier, although Vikings: Valhalla will be very different from the flagship show.

Unlike many spin-offs, which follow characters from the original series into a new phase of their lives, Vikings: Valhalla will follow the lives of characters entirely new to the Viking universe.

Vikings: Valhalla will feature towering female characters

Vikings was written entirely by creator Michael Hirst, who will also be involved with Valhalla, but clarified in November 2019 that he will not “write full episodes” but will contribute his knowledge. Vikings’ Michael Hirst said he wanted Valhalla to have “the same values ​​and virtues” as the original series.

“Vikings have poetry and they have spiritual and they have female characters that are just as cool as the male ones. And I know that Valhalla intends for that to continue.”

Although Netflix seasons are generally no more than 13 episodes, the streamer ordered 24 episodes of Vikings: Valhalla. The most recent seasons of Vikings consisted of 20-episode seasons aired in two 10-episode halves.

There is a chance Netflix will break form to follow this pattern, delivering a season split into two 12-episode halves (it has already done so with other shows). There is also the possibility that you decide to group the 24 episodes into two separate seasons as well. We can’t imagine Netflix dropping 24 episodes of a season at a time.



