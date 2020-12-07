Producer Reveals Mel and Jack’s Fate for Next Season

Virgin River season 2 arrived on the Netflix platform a few weeks ago, which has caused some great drama after the final scene in the last episode. But what will happen to Mel and Jack?

Virgin River showrunner Sue Tenney has revealed through an interview with the TVLine website, the fate that Mel and Jack will have in the next seasons of the show.

Ultimately, the way I look at the show is that we are going to have as many seasons as we have. And when we get to the final season, we want them to be where [book author Robyn Carr] has them. ”

Tunney says that the Virgin River series could have many more seasons since the great success it has had since its launch on the Netflix platform.

But, having more seasons, the destiny of both could have certain different changes compared to the Roby Carr novels, but, that it would be the same destiny.

“Everything we do that is not directly from the book that we do in [the spirit of] Robyn’s books.”

What the showrunner says also applies to the new Virgin River characters, which were created specifically for the screen.

“If they have read the books, they will know that sex is an important part.”

In addition to that, he also clarified the reason why the characters did not have sex in the first season.

But I didn’t feel like the first season was about that. I wanted to wait. “



