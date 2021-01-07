Prodigal Son: Catherine Zeta-Jones joins season 2 cast

Recently, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones was announced as the newest member of the cast of the Prodigal Son series, shown by Fox. Her character will be Dr. Vivian Capshaw, a resident doctor at the series psychiatric clinic who will appear from the middle of the season. 2nd season.

According to an official press release, Catherine will be directly opposite Michael Sheen, who plays Martin Whitly, the infamous serial killer known as “The Surgeon”.

According to Michael Thorn, president of the entertainment line at FOX Entertainment, Catherine Zeta-Jones is an extraordinary talent. “A perfect contrast to the brilliant Michael Sheen,” he said.

“I can’t wait to see these two great performers face to face in a season that is expected to raise the bar set by an excellent team,” he added in the same statement. The premiere of the 2nd season of Prodigal Son is scheduled for next Tuesday (12th) on Fox.

Learn more about the 2nd season of Prodigal Son

After showing its first wave of episodes, Prodigal Son was the network’s most viewed series with around 9.3 million viewers on all its platforms.

The plot follows the saga of Malcolm Bright (played by Tom Payne), a psychologist who ends up developing a rare talent for thinking like various criminals, including murderers. This is only possible because his father (Michael Sheen) was a notorious serial killer.

Using all these devices in his favor, Malcolm starts to try to solve the most enigmatic mysteries that challenge everyone involved in the investigations. The cast also features Bellamy Young, Lou Diamond Phillips, Aurora Perrineau, Frank Harts, Keiko Agena, Christian Borle and Michael Potts.

The expectation is that in the second season of the production, new conflicts add tensions to the plot of Ainsley (Halston Sage), sister of the protagonist.

In Brazil, the first season of the series is available on Globoplay.