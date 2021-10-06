Processors, SSDs, Graphics Cards And More At Up To 50% Off

Building a PC Gamer can be a fun and advantageous alternative for those who enjoy playing on a computer, but the prices of the necessary components are not always that attractive. Processors, graphics card, motherboard and storage elements (HDD and SSD) are some examples of products needed for this task, but it is always important to pay attention to the necessary specifications and, of course, also the prices.

With discounts of up to 50%, Kabum started this week a new promotional action [hyperlink] that brings a variety of parts for PC gamers for cheaper prices. In addition to the components mentioned as an example, the promotion also brings memory, coolers, fonts and more for interesting prices.

So, if you were planning to start assembling your PC Gamer or securing the missing part, this could be your opportunity. In addition to the products you can find on the company’s official website [Hyperlink], we have separated in a list some of the main offers for you to check out. Look that!

Ballistix 8GB Crucial Memory

Kingston SATA A400 SSD, 240GB

Hard Drive Seagate SATA BarraCuda, 2TB

Intel Core i5-10400 Processor, 12MB Cache, 2.9GHz

Gigabyte Power Supply GP-P550B 550W, 80 Plus Bronze