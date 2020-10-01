Problems with Microsoft Outlook? Fell 2 times in 1 week

Last Monday, several Microsoft services began to experience problems in their operation. Outlook, Office 365, Teams, and others had glitches in their services for several hours that were then fixed, but they happened and spread for many users for too long. This would be a timely event if it weren’t for the fact that we have to talk about problems in Outlook again.

Problems with Microsoft Outlook

And it is that the Microsoft email manager has experienced failures again this morning, at 8 am Spanish time-2 am on the East Coast of the United States, like this message from the official Microsoft Twitter account 365 reviewed.

Cuts and interruptions in your service that have lasted for about 4 hours no less. According to Microsoft, the failures have occurred in “various Exchange Online protocols including the Outlook desktop, mobile devices as well as those that depend on REST functionality.”

But what has been the problem? “We have identified this problem that affects users around the world. [AND] determined that a recent update to the configuration of the components that route user requests was the cause of the impact. We have reversed the update and we are monitoring the service for its recovery ”.

The second time in 1 week

The latest status message, sent just at noon, points out that “most users are seeing recovery on their service and we are taking steps to ensure full recovery for all of our users around the world.”

So if you continue to experience problems when checking your Outlook email, it is a matter of which throughout the day the bug is fully fixed. What cannot be ignored is that it is the second time in less than 1 week that the Outlook mail service has gone down.



