Problems occurring in the iPhone 12 series

Although more than a month has passed since the introduction of the iPhone 12 family, the problems experienced by the first users began to come to the fore. Some software problems were also raised for the iPhone 12s, which were previously said to be cut off due to their angular edges. Here are the problems faced by iPhone 12 users and their possible solutions:

Problems experienced by iPhone 12 users

Problems experienced by iPhone 12 users were listed by PiunikaWeb. Officially introduced on October 13, the iPhone 12 series hosted several firsts. Apple, which came up with four different models in addition to the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max, the largest screen iPhone ever, came to the fore with problems in a short time.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, the first two models of the iPhone series to go on sale, were available to users, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini models went on sale about a month after their introduction. For the first time, Apple preferred OLED on the screen side for all phone models. Let’s get to some of the problems experienced by users although a short time has passed.

Unfortunately, the battery problem, which was a problem on Apple’s iPhone side, also came to the fore with the iPhone 12. In addition to the problems with the battery of the iPhone 12, the phone overheats and some inability to activate are just some of the problems experienced by users.

Apple is trying to deal with the problems on the software side with the update. The company, which comes up with regular software updates, is expected to update some unresolved software problems with future patches. The first update, coming on November 30, prevents the distorted image experienced in the video chat application for iPhone 12 users. In addition, the glitch on the microphone side is resolved with an update.

The second update came on December 1 (today). If the problem this update aims to solve; It is for some iPhone 12 users who started to share videos on Instagram, Snapchat and other platforms that the videos they share in these applications are corrupted.

Other problems with the iPhone 12 series are as follows:

In the entire iPhone 12 family: While it is not officially approved, but users report that their battery is drained in standby mode in a short time, on the other hand, an update has been offered to solve the overheating problem. The problem of glare in the camera lens was also solved.

iPhone 12 Pro: A potential fix to the screen flickering issue has been released. Contrary to the problem with less than 90 percent brightness, a solution to the problem of camera focusing from close range, which is not officially approved, has not yet been offered.

Other uncorrected or unconfirmed errors:

iPhone 12 Pro: Crackling sound on speaker (not confirmed), wireless charging issue (not fixed), activation issues with some apps (solution provided).

All iPhone 12 family: Lock and keyboard sound issues and text messaging problems, problems with video calling apps like Facetime (not confirmed), some display problems in Intagram and other apps (solutions are offered.)



