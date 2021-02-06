Problems in Windows 10? Check the update history

Microsoft’s operating system is present in the vast majority of computers around the world. If you are a Windows 10 user, then you will know that the system receives updates from time to time. These updates can simply contain the correction of certain errors, security improvements or even add new functionalities.

In any case, it is not the first time, nor will it be the last, that after installing an update on the computer we begin to have a problem in the system.

This failure can be caused by any reason, but the truth is that in many cases the update itself may be responsible for it. What we may not know is that the system has recently received an update and that it is the one that has caused this failure, but luckily, Windows 10 allows us to consult or review the latest updates we have received.

How to check the update history

To do this, the first thing we have to do is open the Windows 10 Settings page, something we can do in two different ways:

– From the gear icon that appears on the left side when displaying the start menu

– Pressing the Win + I key combination.

Once we have the configuration window on the desktop, we do the following:

We select the option Update and security. By default the settings will appear within the Windows Update option, which is precisely the one that interests us at this time.

There we look for the option See update history.

We click on it

A window will appear in which a list with all the latest updates installed on our computer appears.

If we click on any of the updates, it will open the Microsoft support page showing the versions of Windows in which it is applied and a summary of the improvements or errors that each one addresses.