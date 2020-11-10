Problem for PlayStation 5: It heats up and shuts down!

Much has been said about the PlayStation 5. It is always on the agenda with the game prices being too high and falling to the black market. Although the PlayStation 5 will officially go on sale in the USA and some countries on November 12, and on November 19 all over the world, there are also those who received this device before. As far as it was revealed in a post on Twitter, the PS5 gets hot when left on for a long time. Due to this warming, a warning is given to turn it off and on again.

PlayStation 5 is on the agenda with the problem of heating

In a post by the Twitter account called TheGamerCherry, it is seen that PS5, apparently in a wooden cabin in a store, gave a warning. It is necessary to turn on and off the PS5, which gives a warming warning, to recover from this situation. The device, which will pose a great problem when such a situation is encountered, can give this warning if it is open for long hours and maybe days.

This is seemingly what happens when the Ps5 is left on too long. Could this potentially break high rounds being played on the PS5? pic.twitter.com/yjEXQ4JEh8 — Cherry (@TheGamerCherry) November 6, 2020

In addition to this news, PlayStation 5 design director Yujin Morisawa recently told the Washington Post that the device will be larger than it is now, but has been changed. The PS5, which is known to be quite large even now, has been updated in terms of design so that it is not bigger than it is. So the PS5 we will encounter will be a reduced version.



