Priyanka Chopra shared a rare photo of her daughter Malti after returning home from the intensive care unit

All Chopra ladies! Almost a month after Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas brought their newborn daughter home from the intensive care unit, the Quantico graduate shared a sweet look at her life as a young mother.

“Happy birthday, Mom,— 29-year-old Chopra Jonas signed an Instagram photo taken on Thursday, June 16, in honor of her mother, Dr. Madhu Akhuri Chopra. “May you always smile with your infectious smile. You inspire me so much with your love of life and experiences every single day! Your solo tour of Europe was the best birthday celebration I’ve ever seen. I love you to the moon and back, Nani.”

In a social media upload, the Malibu Lifeguard actress posed next to the matriarch of the family, who was holding a baby who is now 5 months old.

Chopra Jonas and the 29-year-old Jonas Brothers singer, who got married in 2018, announced earlier this year that they had their first child as a result of the gestational period.

“We are very happy to confirm that we have had a baby from a surrogate mother,” the couple wrote in a January statement on Instagram. “We respectfully ask for privacy at this special time as we are focused on our family. Thank you very much.”

After the birth of their little girl last month, the couple reported that she had just returned home after spending more than 100 days in the neonatal Intensive care unit (ICU).

“On this Mother’s Day, we can’t help but think about these last few months and the roller coaster we’ve been on, which we now know many people have also experienced,” the Unfinished author wrote at the time via Instagram. “After more than 100 days in the intensive care unit, our little girl is finally home. The path of each family is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and although our few months were difficult, in retrospect it becomes quite clear how valuable and perfect each moment is.”

She continued: “We are very happy that our little girl is finally home, and we just want to thank all the doctors, nurses and specialists at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who selflessly stood by every step of the way. Our next chapter starts now, and our kid is really cool. Come on MM! Mom and Dad love you.”

A source later told Us Weekly that the native of India and her husband were very pleased with the success of their baby.

“Nick and Priyanka are very happy to have their little girl at home with them,” an insider told us exclusively in May, calling Malti a “little fighter” and a “miracle” among the problems. “The last few months have been heartbreaking, but both parents have not lost hope and remained optimistic. Nick and Priyanka feel blessed and grateful to everyone for the outpouring of love and support at this time.”