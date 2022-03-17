Private Division Announces Four New Distribution Deals With Indie Studios

Private Division: Die Gute Fabrik, Evening Star, Piccolo Studio and Yellow Brick Games join Take-Two’s distribution label, which will give them many opportunities. Private Division, one of Take-Two Interactive Software’s major publishing labels, today announced four new distribution deals with well-known international talented independent studios: Die Gute Fabrik, Evening Star, Piccolo Studio and Yellow Brick Games. After the recent purchase of Roll7, authors of the phenomenal OlliOlli World, the American firm thus expands its portfolio of talents with this strategic move with which both parties will win.

Four new studios, four new video games in development

Thus, Private Division will allow the four affiliated studios to develop much more ambitious video games with the support, exposure and capabilities necessary to materialize their projects. All these studios are already working on their next video game hand in hand with the Take-Two publishing label.

“At Private Division, we have the brightest creative minds in gaming, and these four teams and the experiences they’re developing represent a wide range of genres to reach different audiences in the industry,” says Michael Worosz, Executive Vice President and Director of Private Division. “Die Gute Fabrik, Evening Star, Piccolo Studio and Yellow Brick Games all have their own unique creative visions, and we look forward to helping them bring their games to the world.”

Piccolo Studio, from Barcelona to the whole world: new IP from the hand of Private Division

Piccolo Studio, authors of the award-winning Arise: A Simple Story, are one of the leading studios in Spain for their talent and creative vision. Alexis Corominas Barrueco, Jordi Ministerial Jambert and Oriol Pujado Peyreto, founders of Piccolo Studio in 2015, undertook a dream that was complex at the time, given that they left their respective jobs to develop works. After Arise, they are now working on a new IP in collaboration with Private Division.

“At Piccolo Studio we create very personal stories, focused on universal themes, that have an impact on all our players,” adds Alexis Corominas Barrueco, co-founder of Piccolo Studio. “We tell our stories in a unique way and we are delighted to have found a publishing company that supports our philosophy and is just as committed as we are in making sure our stories reach a larger audience,” he underlines.

However, Private Division will offer more information about each particular project soon. All four video games are in their early stages of development and have no scheduled release date. The first of these will be released sometime in Take-Two’s fiscal year 2024.