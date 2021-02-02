Private company may command 5G of federal government

Even though a decree states that it is up to the state-owned Telebras to manage communication structures of the federal public administration, the Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, indicated that a private company could operate the Government’s secure 5G network, which would require changing the legislation current.

The change is being considered by the fact that the company is present on the privatization list of the Ministry of Economy. For this reason, Faria declared, also during a statement on Tuesday (2), that he considers in “last analysis” the option for Telebras to take charge of the technology, whose construction is foreseen in an ordinance published last Friday (29) , in which the required counterparts of those who win the auction are listed.

“If it is private companies, we will have to make another decree because the one in 2017 says that whoever makes the government safe network, the public policy of the government safe network, is Telebras”, added the minister. G1 points out that the standards he referred to are actually from 2018.

Secure channel and deadlocks

Technical criteria and prices, following “corporate governance requirements required in the Brazilian stock market”, would be decisive for the choice of the operator, according to Faria. In addition, he indicated, services to the public administration and the Armed Forces are included, as well as the provision of space to the Legislative and Judicial branches and the Attorney General’s Office (PGR), functioning as a secure channel for strategic communication.

Finally, there was a new stalemate in the 5G auction in Brazil, since the analysis carried out by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), responsible for the processes, was interrupted by a request for views from the entity’s president, Leonardo de Morais, and should resume at the end of February.

In this regard, the minister stated that he received information that the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) should reduce the time taken to analyze the notice from 150 to 60 days – thus making it possible to advance bureaucratic procedures.